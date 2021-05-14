Saturday Tips: 12/1 Arigato the ace in the pack at Newmarket

Arigato is back down to a handy mark, so at 12/1 makes plenty of appeal in the 7f handicap at Newmarket (3.50)

This William Jarvis trained six-year-old showed improved form at the start of last season when winning twice at this venue.

After landing a class 4 by 9 1/2 lengths, Arigato followed up off 8lb higher in a class 2 when running on strongly to account for Blown By Wind by a length off a mark of 87.

He then ran very well in his hat-trick bid off 92 when a three length fourth of 17 to Motakhayyel in a hot renewal of the class 2 Bunbury Cup.

Arigato’s form then tailed off, but he has slipped down the weights as a result and is now able to race in this class 3 off 88.

That’s just 1lb higher than when last victories and makes him a leading player at the weights – especially on his run in the Bunbury Cup.

Arigato also ran well first time up last year when runner-up, so fitness is unlikely to be an issue, and he is once again partnered by Josephine Gordon who gets a good tune out of him (just under a 23 per cent strike rate.

So taking everything into account, I don’t think there is anything not to like about the chances of course and distance winner Arigato in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Arigato (12/1 bet365)