Scottish Accent has a big shout at Kelso

I thought Scottish Accent shaped as if ahead of his mark last time out on handicap debut, so with the headgear now fitted he looks the oen to be on in the 3.10 at Kelso today.

This seven-year-old finished runner-up in his fist two starts in Irish points over 3m. In the last of those he kept on to be beaten three lengths by Lies About Milan.

The winner has gone on to finish runner-up in all three starts under rules since joining Fergal O’Brien – being beat just a head last time out on chasing debut at Huntingdon off an official rating of 128.

Scottish Accent subsequently joined Rebecca Menzies and has shaped with plenty of promise in two starts over hurdles for his new handler.

After finishing a not knocked about 28 length fourth of six to The Wolf at Newcastle over 2m 6f, he caught over 2m 2f at Carlisle when a keeping on 12 1/2 length third of seven to Multellie.

Scottish Accent finished just 4 1/2 lengths brhind the runner-up O’Hanrahan Bridge who was rated 115 going into the contest having run well to finish runner-up on his previous three outings.

It was an effort which suggestedt here was better to come from this lightly-raced and unexposed sort who shaped as if ahead of his opening mark of 107 at Catterick 12 days ago over the 3m 1f trip of this when held-up travelling well before keeping on to finish third – despite not looking the finished article.

He is able to race in this off the same rating and the fitting of the tongue-tie and cheekpiecs may well unlock further improvemnet and get him to focus on the job in hand more.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Scottish Accent (9/4 bet365 – BOG)