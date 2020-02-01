Sebastopol the answer to Scottish County Hurdle

Sebastopol wasn’t seen to bes effect last time out, but having been given a break looks worth another chance to show he’s better than his handicap mark in the 2m Scottish County Hurdle at Musselburgh today (2.05).

This Tom Lacey trained six-year-old shaped with stacks of promsie on hurdling debut when fourth of 14 to Thomas Darby subsequent Supren runner-up at Cheltenham in a race which ahs thrown-up subsequent winners.

He then got turne dover at odds-on when third of 12 to Whoshotthesherrif at Ayr, but that one has won twice since and finsihed a fine fifith of 18 to Not So Sleepy in the Grade 3 Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot off a a rating of 136 when last seen in action – so in hindsight it was a fair effort.

Sebastopol was alloted an opening handicap mark of 127 on the back of those efforts and made a total mockery of it when bolting up by seven lengths on seasonal reappearance at Wincanton.

He tanked his way throigh the field to take up the running at the last. andthen pulled readily clear to win with tons in hand.

Sebastopol was then sent off a hevaily-backed favourite to follow-up off 10lb higher, but ran flat and could only a 14 length fourth of 13 to Highly Prized.

Thar race may well have come to quickly for this lightly-raced type who has clearly not been the easiest to train, so having been dropped a piund to 136 he may well bounce back following a 81-day beak to freshen up.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sebastopol (11/2 Unibet – BOG)