Sedlacek to replace Telnekes in Unibet Home Tour Group 21

Karel Sedlacek will replace Derk Telnekes in Thursday’s Unibet Home Tour Group 21.

Czech Republic number one Sedlacek will take the place of Dutchman Telnekes, who is now unable to compete on Thursday for family reasons with his wife’s shifts as a healthcare worker in the Netherlands having changed.

Telnekes is, though, still hoping to take part in the Unibet Home Tour in one of the remaining group phase nights this month.

Sedlacek will now join former World Champion Rob Cross in Group 21 on Thursday evening for what promises to be another memorable night of live darts being shown on PDCTV, through international broadcasters and via bookmakers’ websites.

Group 21 will also feature two-time World Youth Champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and emerging Scottish talent William Borland.

Unibet Home Tour Group 21

Thursday May 7

Rob Cross v William Borland

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Karel Sedlacek

William Borland v Karel Sedlacek

Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Dimitri Van den Bergh v William Borland

Karel Sedlacek v Rob Cross

All Home Tour action will be broadcast live on PDCTV for FREE to ALL registered PDCTV users, regardless of whether you have a paid or free membership.

Registered PDCTV members can also watch for FREE through the official PDC App.

As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Unibet Home Tour will also be broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

Fans in the UK & Ireland can watch through the Sky Sports App.