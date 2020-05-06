KNOBWORTH sex festival cancelled due to VIRUS

Daily Sport has learned that the world famous Prestatyn SEX FESTIVAL Knowbworth has been cancelled due to SOCIAL DISTANCING measure brought in to combat CORONAVIRUS.

In a message to SWINGERS and FESIVAL GOERS organiser Dickie Hardman said “Its will a heavy heart and a limp dick that I have to announce the sad news of the cancellation of KNOBWORTH 2020 lets’s hope we can RISE again in 2021.”

So many FESTIVALS have been cancelled due to the VIRUS and with DOGGING off across the UK as well what are the nation’s self respecting SWINGERS supposed to do under LOCKDOWN rules?

You can hardly go dogging in your FRONT ROOM can you Sport Readers?