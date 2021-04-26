Sense Of Romance fancied to open account at Lingfield

In the 7f fillies’ handicap on today’s card at Lingfield (5.15), Sense Of Romance looks weighted to open her account now stepped up in trip.

This Jason Tate trained three-year-old shaped with plenty of promise in two of her three starts last season, most notably when a 2 1/4 length third of nine to Thank You next in a novice contest over 6f at Kempton.

The winner went on to score again before finishing a fine second in a Group 3 at Newmarket and is now rated 97.

Chocoya, who came second, has gone on to bag a brace off successes and ran well last time out when fourth in a Group 3 Nell Gwyn at Newmarket off an official rating of 94.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this class 5 affair and Sense Of Romance is able to race in it off what looks a very exploitable mark of just 69 having been quickly dropped 2lb following a good run on handicap debut over 6f at this venue last month.

After being held-up at the rear she ran on strongly to be gaining all the way to the line when a 2 1/4 length fifth of 10 to Power On.

The extra furlong here looks sure to suit judged on the way she finished off that day, so with further improvement also looking assured I am very sweet on her chances of landing the spoils.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sense Of Romance (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)