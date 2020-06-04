Shadow appeals each-way on handicap debut under Curtis

Nibras Shadow looks the type to improve now going down the handicap route, so at 16/1 appeals each-way on debut in that sphere in the 3.20 at Newcastle today.

This Ismail Mohammed trained three-year-old filly had three quick runs during September and October last season and posted her best effort in the last of those when fifth of nine to Foorat at Newcastle.

After going right as the gates opened she tracked the leaders before keeping on at the same pace to be beaten 6 1/2 lengths without being knocked about.

The third home Tulip Fields, who finished just over three lengths in front of her, was rated 80 going into the race whilst the third home Time Voyage is now rated 73.

Tadraj, who finished 1/2 a length behind Nibras Shadow in sixth, had won her previous start to officially be rated 82.

I think that suggests that Nibras Shadow shoud be more than capable of winning a class 5 race of this nature of an opening mark of 70.

The booking of Bne Curtis partner Nibras Shadow for the first time also catrches the eye as he has a 33 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the yard in the past 12 months having ridden two winners and a place from six rides.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Nibras Shadow (16/1 generally available – use firm paying 4 places)