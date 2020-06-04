Cold War Steve weighted to go well at Newcastle

Having undergone wind surgery, I think Cold War Steve looks worth a wager at 15/2 on handicap debut in then 6.15 at Newcastle today from what appeals as a very fair opening mark.

Trained by Roger Fell, who has saddled a winner and three placed since racing resumed on Monday, this three-year-old was sent off at big odds in three runs at the backed end of last season in the space of 33 days.

He posted an improved effort in the last of those over 7f at Southwell when tracking the leaders before keeping on to finish a 7 1/2 length third of 14 to Cedar Cage.

The runner-up Itsallaboutluck is now rated 70, whilst the fifth home and John Gosden trained Arbiter is rated 71.

That suggests to me that and opening mark of just 63 for Cold War Steve is exploitable, especially if the wind-op has the desired effect.

The step upo to 1m 2f could also unlock further improvement and he has clearly been brought along with handicaps in mind.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Cold War Steve (15/2 Coral, Unibet)