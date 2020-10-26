Sheepscar Lad weighted to strike in Redcar sprint finale

Having shaped better than the bare result last time out and been eased further in the weights, Sheepscar Lad looks worth siding with at 8/1 in the 6f apprentice handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Redcar (4.10).

This six-year–old is on a long losing run of 31 having not scored since landing the hat-trick in a 16-runner class 4 affair on soft ground at Doncaster back in September 2017 when beating Lucky Beggar by a short-head off a mark of 81.

Nigel Tinker’s charge went on to be placed on several occasions in the following year, including when a head runner-up in a class 3 over the 6f trip of this at Pontefract off 84.

Sheepscar Lad also hit the frame on six occasions last year and comes into this having caught the eye last time out when fourth of 12 to Balancing Act over 5f at Nottingham.

After being slowly into stride and going left at the start, he made good headway to chase the leaders at halfway.

His rider then dropped a reign two from home and when switched left to challenge between horses Sheepscar Lad kept on nicely to be nearest at the finish and beaten 2 3/4 lengths.

It was a step back in the right direction and having been dropped another 3lb he is able to race in this same grade class 6 affair off 55.

That is a massive 26lb lower than when last victorious and a career-low. It gives Sheepscar Lad a big shout at the weights if building on that effort and he was beaten only 1 1/2 length into fourth on seasonal reappearance off 14lb higher in a class 5 at Doncaster.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sheepscar Lad (8/1 bet365, Boylesports, 888sport – BOG)