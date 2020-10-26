Class-dropping Crownthorpe appeals at 15/2

Now dropped back in class, I think Crownthorpe looks decent value at 15/2 in the 1m handicap at Redcar today (1.15).

This Richard Fahey trained five-year-old was last successful 12 months ago on soft ground at York when beating Firmament by 2 3/4 lengths in a competitive 15-runner class 2 contest off a mark of 91.

He started this campaign off a mark of 96 as a result and has only managed to hit the frame once in four starts in class 2 company, when third at Haydock on his penultimate outing off 92.

However, he didn’t shape too badly last time out when weakening late on to finish a 6 3/4 length 12th of 20 to Ouzo at York off the same rating and is now able to race in this far less competitive class 3 affair of 2lb lower.

A revised rating of 90 means that Crownthorpe is now back down below his last winning mark and he has a 25 per cent strike rate in the grade having won twice and been placed once in eight starts.

Connor Murtagh also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim and Crownthorpe has his optimum conditions ground and trip wise.

So taking everything into account, I think he has plenty going for him and is the one to be on at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Crownthorpe (15/2 Unibet – BOG)