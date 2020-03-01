Shocona’s Joy a 20/1 each-way play on handicap debut

Shocona’s Joy hasn’t shown much over hrdles so far, but now going handicapping off a lowly mark looks worth an each-way wager at 20/1 in the 3.45 at Sedgefield today based on her Irish point form.

In the first of those, this six-year-old mare finished a 15 3/4 length fourth of seven to The Glancing Queen.

The winner developed into a top class sort last season, finishing a fine fifth to Envoi Allen in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper at Cheltenham before beating Minella Melody by 2 3/4 lengths in a 20-runner Grade 2 bumper at Aintree off a rating of 122.

Shocona’s Joy backed that up with a solid six length second of five to Legends Gold and that one has won four times over hurdles since joining Rebecca Curtis and finsihed fourth in a Listed contest last time out off a rating of 135.

Those runs make Shocona’s Joy, who is now in the care of Donald McCain, a fascinating contender on handicap debut in this class 4 here off a mark of 83.

She was sent off favourite when a well-beaten third of four on debut for McCain in a bumper at Carlisle and has had just three spins over hurdles since.

Altough she has failed to cut any ice in them, Shocona’s Joy appeals as the type that could do better now going down the handicapping route.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Shocona’s Joy (20/1 bet365 – BOG)