Overworkdunderpaid has a big shout at the weights

Having posted an improved efort when runner-uo last time out, Overworkdunderpaid looks a huge player off just 2lb higher and worth a punt at 7/1 in the 2.50 at Huntingdon.

That run came at Wwerherby under a change of tactics where the Charlie Longsdon trained seven-year-old was ridden positively from the front when finishing a 10 length runner-up to Jobsonfire off a mark of 98.

Although not match for the easy winner – to whon he was conceding 7lb – that one is a thriving sort who has since gone on to follow up off 15lb higher to now be rated 117.

Overworkdunderpaid had an impossible task that day, but still came home five lengths clear of the third so the form has a solid look to it.

He looks potebtially very well-treated off just 2lb higher and his revised rating of 100 is 21lb lower tha his initial openiong handicap mark.

It makes him a huge player at the weights in this same grade class 5 affair in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Overworkdunderpaid (7/1 William Hill – BOG)