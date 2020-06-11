Side with Secreterial on handicap debut

In the 3.50 at Beverley today, Secretarial looks potentially ahead of her mark on handicap debut and the one to be on.

This Tim Easterby trained three-year-old filly showed improved form in each of her three runs as a juvenile, finishing an eye-catching tenderly handled eighth fo 16 on debut at Doncaster before keeping on nicely to finish fifth of 11 to Emirates Knight at Thirsk.

The third home Alexander James has won twice since to be rated 84 whilst Mohareb, who came fourth and finished just 1 1/2 lengths in front of the selection, has won three times to officially be rated 91.

Secreterial then showed a good attitude to open her account when making all and holding on gamely to beat Caravan Of Hope by a neck in a 13-runner maiden at Carlisle under Danny Tudhope – who is once again in the saddle.

The runner-up has won twice since and finsihed a good second in his hat-trick bid at Wolvefhamption two days ago off 86.

That gives the form a solid look and suggests to me that an opening handicap mark of just 77 for Secreterial could seriously underestimate her ability.

