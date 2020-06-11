Fendale handicapped to strike at Beverley

Having fallen in the weights, Fendale looks worth siding with at 5/1 in the 1.15 at Beverley today.

Trained by Bryanm Smart, this eight-year-old is 1-1 over course and distance and last successful in January of last year in a class 4 at Newcastle off a mark of 83.

He backed that up with a solid neck second at the same venue off 86 and was then far from disgraced in a class 3 at York when a 4 1/2 lenhth eight of 21 to Copper Knight off 87.

Fendale also ran well at Newcastle back in December when runner-up in a class 3 off 82 and wasn’t beaten far at that venue when last seen in action and finishing fifth.

Having since been eased a further 2lb he is now able to race in this class 4 off 80 and that gives him major claims from a handicapping perpspective on the pick of his form.

Graham Lee also gets a good tune out of Fendale and another plus is that he is well drawn in stall two – so he looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Fendale (5/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill, Unibet – BOG)