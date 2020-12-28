Sigurd worth siding with at Catterick

Now back down below his last winning mark and refitted with the blinkers, Sigurd looks worth siding with at 15/2 in the 3m 1f handicap chase at Catterick today (2.32).

This eight-year=old was last successful 12 months ago in a class 4 at Wetherby when staying on strongly to beat Hard Knocks by 4 1/2 lengths in the headgear off a rating of 82.

He backed that up with a solid third in another class 4 at the same venue off 88, again when sporting blinkers.

Sigurd is now able to race in this class 5 affair off 81 having shaped well off 1lb higher last time out at Market Rasen when keeping on to finish an 11 1/4 length third of 13 to The Manuscript.

That was his second start back following a 243 day break and he should now be spot on to do himself justice on ground which holds no fears.

His current rating is also a career-low, so with Gavin Sheehan getting the leg up for the first time he looks weighted to run a huge race on the pick of his form in what is arguably a weaker class 5 than he contested last time out.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Sigurd (15/2 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)