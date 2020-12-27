Le-TITS-now when your Christmas greeting has a double meaning

This year more than ever people have been wanting to express their CHRISTMAS greetings and yet some have failed, but at least they’ve given their nearest and dearest a BLOODY good laugh.

Here are a couple of LET IT SNOW attempts that ended up possibly in FRENCH ‘Le TITS now’ perhaps this is the French attempt at ‘Merry Brexmas’ and a gift with just ‘TITS’ although by the size of the box they must be FLAT CHESTED or maybe an assemble at home kit.

Christmas has always been a time of GOOD cheer and these 2 have certainly given us all something to laugh at.

