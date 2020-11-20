Silver Nickel worth siding with at 15/2

On the back of an improved effort last time out, Silver Nickel looks decent value at 15/2 to open his account in the extended 2m 7f handicap hurdle that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Ascot (3.45).

That came in a class 4 on handicap debut over 2m 3f at this venue where the Seamus Mullins trained six-year-old finished an eight length fourth of 11 to Fifty Ball off a mark of 107.

Silver Nickel made a mistake at the fourth and then lost his place two flights later before staying on nicely to be nearest at the finish without being unduly knocked about.

Prior to that he had also shaped quite nicely when a keeping on 12 1/4 length third of 17 to the now 138-rated Fidelio Vallis over 2m at Wincanton.

Silver Nickel is clearly going the right and the step up in trip promises to suit. He is also now able to race in this class 4 off 1lb lower than last time out.

A mark of 106 looks exploitable in my eyes and after just four starts over hurdles Silver Nickel remains open to plenty ore progress.

Daniel Sansom also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim, so everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Silver Nickel (15/2 Betfair – BOG)