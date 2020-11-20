Lots to like about the chances of Onefortheroadtom

In the 3m handicap chase at Ascot today (3.15), Onefortheroadtom looks nicely treated on the pick of his form and makes plenty of appeal at 7/1.

After winning his sole start in an Irish point, this seven-year-old took the scalp of subsequent Grade 1 winner Lalor when making a winning debut over hurdles at Exeter for Harry Fry.

Onefortheroadtom went on to finish a fine 6 1/2 lengths second of 10 to Heron Heights in a competitive handicap chase at the 2019 Punchestown Festival off a mark of 122 and also ran well first time up last season when keeping on to finish a 5 3/4 length fourth of 15 to The Conditional in a class 2 at Cheltenham from 3lb out of the handicap (127).

He was then far from disgraced when fifth of 11 to Cogry in Grade 3 at the same venue off 125 and took advantage of a good opportunity to get off the mark over fences at Fakenham back in March when asserting close home to score by a neck off 122.

Onefortheroadtom has been nudged up 4lb for that, but a revised rating of 126 still makes him look fairly treated on the form of his aforementioned races in this class 3 affair.

He also appeals as the type to do better over fences, is two from three over the trip of this and has gone well fresh.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Onefortheroadtom (7/1 BetVictor, William Hill)