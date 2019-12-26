Simply The Betts has a super chance at Kempton

The progressive Simply The Betts still looks ahead of his mark and the one to be on in the novices’ handicap chase at Kempton today (13:20).

After winning his sole start in a decent bumper at Market rasen, this Harry Whittington trained si-year-old shaped with stacks of promise on hurdling debut when a 6 3/4 length third of 13 to Lostintranslation in a hot contest at Newbury.

The winner is a hugely exciting sort who has won the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock and is secodn favourite for the Grade 1 King George VI Chase on this card (which I think he will win).

Black Op, who came fourth, went on to finish runner-up to Samcro at the Cheltenham Festival before landing a Grade 1 hurdle at Aintree and has also since won over fences.

Simply The Betts went on to open his account in good style at Warwick four starts later when scoring by six lengths and then followed up in game fashion at Hexham.

He was then not at his best in two subsequent outings but has wom his two starts over fences this season in terrific style.

In the first of those at Chepstow, Simply The Betts wonm easing down by 4 1/2 lenths from Espoir De Guye off a mark of 125.

He was giving the runner-up 5lb and that one has won twice since and cruised home in the last of those at Ascot when landing a competitive class 2 affair by 10 lengths off a rating of 130.

Vado Forteand Katpoli, who finished fourth and fifth respectively, has also both won since – so that gives the form a rock solid look.

Simpy The Betts has since won easily by 3 1/2 lengths at Newcastle off 132 and a further 8lb rise in the weights may well not be enough to stop him going in again judged on his win over Espoir de Guye.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Simply The Betts (5/1 bet365, Ladbrokes – BOG)