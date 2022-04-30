Sing Along To A Winner At Warwick

A strange day today and one that has seen me move my attentions to Warwick for my first bet where I cannot believe the value about Let Me Entertain U each way. Sporting Ace is forecast to go off odds-on after winning his bumper at Chepstow over two miles by a neck, but this is over a mile further than that, and he is yet to jump a hurdle in public.

Admittedly he did home home second in a point-to-point but he hasn’t done enough to warrant that price, and I am happy with my alterative view. My suggestion won a point-to-point by 18 lengths last time out and has some decent placed form over hurdles too with a neck second over this trip at Huntingdon in November last year and at an each-way price, I certainly think he represents a bit of value.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Let Me Entertain U 2.25pm Warwick 4/1 most bookmakers