Queen Can Bring Home The Bread

One on the Flat today at Bath where the ground seems sure to be rattling fast as it invariably is. Granary Queen won over course and distance last time out on a softer surface despite getting continuously blocked while looking for her run and then getting carried across the track.

She was certainly good value for more than the official neck margin and an added 4lb may underestimate her abilities. She was also sent of at odds of 14/1 that day, suggesting she may well improve for her first start since last August, and as she has also run well on faster ground at Brighton, she may double up for us this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Granary Queen 4.16pm Bath 5/2 Bet365