Skelton wins Jockey of the Month

Jockey Harry Skelton has been named Jockey of the Month for March after his Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase success with Politologue at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 30-year-old received 38% of the vote, just ahead of second-placed Barry Geraghty (37%) and Paul Townend (25%), who came third in the contest.

All three jockeys, in conjunction with the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) and Great British Racing, have agreed that the full £2,500 worth of prize money available for this month’s competition will be donated to the Jockeys Association Trust – a fund designated to provide jockeys with support during the pandemic.

Skelton was delighted to be able to contribute the winnings to the fund, while revealing he has been mucking in at brother and trainer Dan Skelton’s yard over the last couple of weeks.

“The prize money is going to a very worthy cause and it’s much needed. Myself, Barry (Geraghty) and Paul (Townend) agreed to put the money towards the Jockeys Association Trust, which is being led by Paul Struthers from the PJA,” Skelton told Great British Racing.

“I’m sure they will do what’s right with the proceeds and it feels great to be able to give something to the fund – hopefully it can help others in some way.

“I’m currently on a mower – I’m doing a lot of mowing at the minute! Obviously with my brother’s yard, we’ve got quite a bit of land and there’s plenty of things to be doing, so we’re kept busy.

“Dan is grateful for my assistance, it’s a very difficult time for him and his staff and he’s doing the best he can by them. We’ve learnt that, without them, things just can’t happen, and everyone has been working extremely hard here to keep things ticking over.”

His win in the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday 11th March came in his first ever ride in the race, as Politologue stormed to victory to beat stable companion Dynamite Dollars by nine and a half lengths.

The Warwickshire-based jockey revealed it was a race he had always dreamed of winning when growing up, and the Jockey of the Month prize capped off a memorable few weeks in racing terms.

“It feels fantastic to win Jockey of the Month. March was a great month for me thanks to Politologue. It was a massive win for me personally, in my first ride in the race, and this award caps off a month I will never forget,” Skelton added.

“The Champion Chase is the pinnacle of the two-mile division. It’s a race you always want to win growing up, you watch it and visualize that one day that you will win it, so for it to happen was a dream come true. Now I’ve had a taste for it once, I want to go and do it again!”