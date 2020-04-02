Darts’ Madison Square Garden debut postponed until 2021

The 2020 US Darts Masters, which was scheduled for June 5-6 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, has been postponed and moved back to June 4-5 2021.

The sport’s top stars, led by current World Champion Peter Wright, world number one Michael van Gerwen and history-maker Fallon Sherrock (pictured), were set to take on leading players from North America in June as the PDC’s World Series of Darts visited New York for the first time.

With the global restrictions currently in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision has been made to move the US Darts Masters and North American Championship back 12 months to be staged on June 4-5 2021.

All original tickets will be honored for the corresponding session of the 2021 event.

“There was huge excitement about taking the US Darts Masters to Madison Square Garden, not just from the players set to compete in June but also across the wider North American darting community,” said PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter.

“However, with the ongoing worldwide situation we felt that the right decision was to postpone the World Series’ visit to New York for 12 months.

“This decision only strengthens our resolve to make the 2021 US Darts Masters and North American Championship a success as part of our global World Series of Darts tour.”

The US Darts Masters will begin on Friday June 4 2021 with the first round, as the eight PDC representatives take on the eight North American representatives.

The afternoon session on Saturday June 5 will then see the North American Championship take place, as the eight North American representatives compete in their own knockout event.

The US Darts Masters then concludes in the evening session on Saturday June 5 with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.