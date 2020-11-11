Smith ends title drought on Winter Series Day One

Michael Smith ended his two-year wait for a PDC title on Day One of the Winter Series in Coventry last night.

Smith defeated Jermaine Wattimena 8-6 in the final to pick up silverware for the first time since winning the Shanghai Darts Masters in July 2018.

In doing so, the world number four brought to an end a ten-match losing streak in PDC finals, the most recent of which came on Sunday at the World Cup of Darts as his England side went down to Wales.

Almost ten years on from picking up his first PDC crown, Smith now boasts ten ranking titles, having last tasted Players Championship victory in April 2018.

“It means everything to me to win this,” said an emotional Smith, pictured.

“I said to Ian White ‘I’m winning one of these titles this week no matter what’ and I’ve done it on Day One.

“I don’t give up. I believe in myself 100 per cent and this shows what you can achieve in life if you carry on.

“I’ve been averaging 100 all day until the final but I don’t care/ I’ve finally got a ProTour win to my name after so long.”

A fast-paced final between two of the world’s fastest throwers began with a 170 checkout from Smith to break throw, the first of five breaks in the opening seven legs as both players battled for the ascendancy.

With Smith leading 5-4, Wattimena incredibly bust 16 twice with his first attempt at double before Smith eventually found double ten to hold throw and move within two legs of the title.

From there, Smith closed the game out with two further holds of throw, sealing victory on double top.

For Wattimena, the wait for a maiden PDC crown goes on, but by reaching his third ranking final the Dutchman has boosted his chances of reaching the BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts as the highest-ranked player on the Winter Series Order of Merit not to have already qualified for the televised event.

Elswehere, the first of five Players Championship events at the Ricoh Arena also saw notable success for Conan Whitehead, who reached his first ProTour quarter-final since winning his Tour Card in January 2019.