Roseriver Has a big shout at the weights at Exeter

In the 2m handicap hurdle at Exeter today (3.41), Roseriver Has looks weighted to go well having posted an improved effort last time out.

This seven-year-old won a bumper at the second of asking when trained in Ireland by Noel Meade and beating Stooshie, who has since been rated as high as 128 over hurdles, by a head at Downpatrick.

Roseriver Has backed that up with a solid six length third of 15 to dual Grade 1 bumper winner Fayonagh in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The selection went on to score over hurdles at Downpartrick in September of last year off an official rating of 115 and after moving to join Christian Williams made his debut for his new handler in a class 3 at Kempton back in February off a mark of 123.

Roseriver Has was well-beaten in that, and his next two outings, but then shaped much better at Newton Abbot last month when an 11 3/4 length fourth of 14 to Sastruga.

That was a step back in the right direction and having been eased another 2lb he is now able to race in this same grade affair off 109.

It is a career-low and makes him potentially very well-treated on the pick of his form – especially if taking into account the 5lb claim of Jack Tudor.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Roseriver Has (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)