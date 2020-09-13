Soghan handicapped to strike at Wolves

Now returned to the all-weather, Soghan looks worth a punt at 15/2 to get back to winning ways in the 2m handicap at Wolverhampton today (4.05).

This Richard Hughes trained six-year-old is 1-1 at the venue and scored over this trip at Kempton in April of 2018 when landing a class 4 off a mark of 83.

He went on to finish a fine 1/2 length runner-up in a class 3 at Adcot, also over 2m, off 86 and following a spell on the sidelines landed a class 2 at Lingfield in January of last year off 89.

Soghan was then out of action for 568 days and has shaped as if needing his two runs back – in class 3 contests on the turf at Windsor and Sandown – when tenderly handled.

He is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 off a reduced rating of 84 and that makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective.

Soghan also has a fine record on artificial surfaces having won three times and been placed twice in five starts, and another plus is that Finley Marsh takes off a handy 3lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Soghan (13/2 Betfred, BetVictor, Betway, Boylesports – BOG)