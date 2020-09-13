Red Gunner worth a go at Bath

Following a solid run last time out, Red Gunner look worth siding with off an unchanged mark in the 1m 2f handicap at Bath today (2.45).

This Mark Loughnane trained six-year-old has been placed in two of hi fours starts over course and distance.

He landed back-to-back contest last November at Wolverhampton and Chelmsford off marks of 52 and 55. Red Gunner also ran well at the former in February when runner-up off 62.

Red Gunner is now able to race in this off 54 – 1lb lower than when last victorious – and comes into it having finished a fine length staying on third of 10 to Songo over course and distance.

It makes him a big player at the weights and Dennis Hogan also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim.

Taking it into account, Red Gunner looks weighted to run a huge race if building on his latest effort.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Red Gunner (7/1 generally available – use BOG firms)