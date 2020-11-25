Sometimes Always taken to open account at Wetherby

Having run a blinder when runner-up on return to action, the unexposed Sometimes Always looks to hold leading claims of going one better and landing the spoils in the extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Wetherby today (11.45)

This Ian Williams trained five year-old shaped with stacks of promise in three runs at the back end of last year.

In the first of those in a 2m bumper at this venue he finished a 6 1/4 length fifth of 16 to Where’s Tom in a race which has worked out well.

The second home Llandinabo Lad is unbeaten in two starts over hurdles this season and landed a Listed contest in the last of those at Haydock.

Third Time Lucki, who came third, went on to win his next two starts before finishing a fine fourth to Ferny Hollow in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival and recently bolt up on hurdles debut before following-u at here and finishing a fine second at Cheltenham off an official rating of 129

Highway One O Two, who finished 1/2 a length in front of the selection in fourth, also won his first three starts over the obstacles to be rated 146.

Sometimes Always then shaped with plenty of promise on hurdles’ debut over 2m 1f at Ascot when staying on nicely under tender handling to finish a 17 length fourth of 14 to Igor.

He finished just a length behind the third home Fred who went on two land two class 2 novice hurdles to be rated 144.

Sometimes Always went on to round off the campaign with a fair fourth at Doncaster and ran a cracker on handicap debut at Ascot when a 1/2 length runner-up off a mark of just 116.

He attempted to make all and showed distinct signs of inexperience when wandering into some of the hurdles but still looked the likely winner when 2 1/2 lengths clear at the last.

Sometimes Always then got tired and collared close home on his first start for 307 days and is entitled to come on a bundle for that outing.

He now has to race in this same grade class 4 affair off 5lb higher, but a revised rating of 121 still looks exploitable in my eyes and the rise is partly offset by his riders’ 3lb claim.

Sometimes Always also remains unexposed and open to bags more potential, so I think this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sometimes Always (7/2 bet365 – BOG)