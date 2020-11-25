Thais Toir looks tasty on handicap debut at Hereford

Thais Toir looks on a handy opening mark and worth a punt at 4/1 in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Hereford today (1.10).

This five-year-old hails from the in-form yard of Tom Lacey and showed signs of promise in three starts last season in bumpers at Warwick and Ascot and a novice hurdle at Huntingdon.

He then posted a much improved effort on return to action here over 2m 1f last month when third of 10 to Straw Fan Jack in a class 4 novice contest.

After tracking the leaders, Thais Toir made a mistake two from home when the pace quickened and then kept on under tender handling to be beaten 13 3/4 lengths.

The winner has since run a cracker on handicap debut at Ascot when beaten a head off 118, whilst the runner-up Celestial Force won next time up off an official rating of 123.

Aquila Sky, who finished just under 15 lengths behind the selection in seventh, also ran very well last time up on handicap debut at Warwick when fourth off 115.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this class 5 affair and suggests that Thais Toir could have got in lightly on handicap debut off a mark of just 104.

The step up in trip also promises to suit and although well-beaten last time out at Chepstow that came on very heavy ground and a return to a sounder surface is likely to see Thais Toir in a far better light.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Thais Toir (4/1 bet365 – BOG)