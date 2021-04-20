Spanish Mane a play at 11s in Yarmouth opener

In the 1m handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Yarmouth (1.20), Spanish Mane makes plenty of appeal at 11/1.

This Julia Feilden trained six-year-old mare won three times last year, with the first of those victories coming over this course and distance in a class 6 on good-to-frim ground.

She went on to land class 6 affairs at Lingfield and Leicester off marks of 52 and 58 before finding soft ground against her on the final start of the campaign at this venue in a class 5 when a well beaten 10th of 11 to True Belief off her current rating of 62.

I don’t think that mark should be beyond Spanish Mane and she is now drop back into class 6 company in which she boasts a 33 per cent strike rate having won five times and been placed on three occasions in 16 starts.

The ground is also now in her favour (35 per cent strike rate on it) and Sam Feilden takes off 7lb with his claim. If taking it into account Spanish Mane is running off a mark 3lb lower than when last successful.

So, given the fact that the stable has been among the winners of late, I think Spanish Main has more going for her than her odds would suggest and is well worth an each-way wager.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Spanish Mane (11/1 BetVictor – BOG, paying 4 places)