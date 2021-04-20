Blue Cup appeals under Moore in City And Suburban

Blue Cup appeals as the type that has more to offer, so now returned to a sound surface an reunited with Ryan Moore looks worth a bet at in the City And Suburban Handicap on today’s card at Epsom (2.50).

This five-year-old has only had 10 starts, winning twice. The first of those successes came in a maiden at Longchamp when trained in France and he went on to run well on handicap debut when fourth at Toulouse.

Blue Cup then moved to join David Menuisier last summer and after an eye-catching run at Newbury was very impressive when running out the wide margin winner of a 16-runner affair on good-to-firm ground at Sandown under Moore.

After being held-up, the gelding made good headway two from home and taking up the running inside the last showed a good turn of foot to shoot clear and score by five lengths from Gas Monkey off a mark of 77.

Blue Cup was then far from disgraced when a 1 3/4 length fifth of 10 in a decent contest at Deauville on soft ground which didn’t play to his strengths.

That run suggests to me that there were more races to be won with him this year, so a revised rating of 93 may not be beyond his given his lightly-raced profile for his age.

Blue Cup is also a rare runner at the track for the stable who have saddled just five runners at it so far which has resulted in a winner and two placed.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Blue Cup (4/1 bet365 – BOG)