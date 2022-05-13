Speedily Bred Colt Just Dandy At Ripon

Sundays are never an easy call with less racing of a lower quality, but I think I have found a decent enough option this afternoon at Ripon when Sean Woods sends Gulmarg back to the track for his second start.

A son of Dandy Man, he was very easy to back first time out when a well beaten (five-length) second, at Pontefract but his odds that day suggest he may not have been fully wound up for his first start. With that run under his belt I am hoping he can put that experience to good use and see off a competitive field this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gulmarg 2.40pm Ripon 5/2 most bookmakers