Naas Filly Looks A Class Act

The Sole Power Sprint at Naas this afternoon sees a small but select field go to post for this Listed event and I am pretty sweet on the chances of Geocentric, who represents the Ger Lyons stable who last won this in 2018.

The daughter of Kodiac won two of her five starts last year including a race of this calibre at Dundalk, and returned with a three-quarter length second over C&D where she looked as if the race would do her a bit of good. She is undoubtedly a very speedy filly, and is well in at the weights according to the Irish ratings, and I will be more than happy if she is sent off at odds against.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Geocentric 2.15pm Naas 13/8 most bookmakers