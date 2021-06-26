Spoof has a super chance at Chester

On the back of an excellent second last time out when arguably given too much to do, Spoof looks to hold leading claims of going one better and landing the spoils in the 5f handicap on today’s card at Chester (5.40).

That at Windsor where under Richard Kingscote he was held-up well off the pace before keeping on strongly to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over a length off 85.

Prior to that Charlie Hills trained six-year-old had also shaped well his second start of the season in a competitive class 2 at York where he ran on well inside the final furlong to be nearest at the finish when a 2 1/4 length sixth of 12 to Pendleton off a mark of 86.

He finished 3/4 of a length in front of the seventh home Count D’Orsay who went on to unlucky in-running third in a Listed contest at Haydock.

The eighth home Dave Dexter has also come out and won since, so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this lower grade class 4 affair.

Spoof is able to race in it off a mark of 85, just 1lb higher than when last successful at Windsor in September of last year when completing a hat-trick.

It gives him a big shout at the weights and he has also bagged a good draw in stall three at a venue where he is 1-1 over course and distance.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Spoof (3/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, 888sport)