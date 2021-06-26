Major Jumbo makes plenty of appeal at 16/1

Having become dangerously well-treated and now returned to a venue he runs well, I think Major Jumbo is worth an each-way wager at 16/1 in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Newcastle (1.45).

This Kevin Ryan trained seven-year-old has won once and been placed twice in three starts at the venue.

He posted a string of decent efforts at the start of 2019, finishing a two length third to Mabs Cross in a Group 3 at Newmarket before being runner-up Invincible Army in a Group 2 at York off an official rating of 107 on both occasions.

Major Jumbo was also far from disgraced when a 6 1/4 length ninth of 12 to Ten Sovereigns in the Group 1 July Stakes at Newmarket off 109, after which he gained a deserved success in a Listed affair at Chester off a rating of 107.

The form of those races read well in relation to this class 2, as does Major Jumbo’s fist two spins last year when a fine a staying on 1 1/2 length third to Far Above in the Group 3 Palace House Stakes at Newmarket before finishing third in a Group 3 at this track off 107.

Major Jumbo is now able to race off a reduced rating of just 95, his lowest in over three years and is entitled to strip much fitter for his recent return to action when sixth at Newbury and given too much to do.

John Shinnick also takes off 7lb with his claim, and if taking it into account Major Jumbo looks too well-treated to ignore in this line-up in my eyes – especially as he has a 40 per cent strike rate on the Tapeta surface (two wins and two places from five starts)

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Major Jumbo (16/1 Sky Bet – paying 5 places)