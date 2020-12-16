Spreadsheet weighted to open account at Lingfield

On the back of an eye-catching effort last time out, Spreadsheet looks weighted to open his account in the 6f handicap at Lingfield today (2.10).

This three-year-old is yet to get his head in front in 11 starts but has run well to make the frame on four occasions and dropped a long way in the weights.

They include when a length third of eight to Autumn Trail in a class 4 maiden over 5f at this venue back in February off an official rating of 80.

Spreadsheet is now able to race off just 54 in this class 6 affair and comes into it having run really well off 1lb higher two when a 1 3/4 length fourth of 10 to Comeatchoo over this course and distance off 1lb higher.

After being steadied at the start, Jim Boyles charge made good headway late on and ran on strongly inside the last furlong to be nearest at the finish.

He was given far too much to do and given how the race panned out did well to get a close as he did at the line and now meets the winner on 3lb better terms.

So, if given a more positive ride Spreadsheet should be able to gain his revenge on that rival and belatedly get on the scoresheet here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Spreadsheet (5/2 generally available – use BOG firms)