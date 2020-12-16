Well-treated Genie a punt under Kingscote

Now reunited with Richard Kingscote having become well-treated, The Jean Genie looks worth a punt in the 1m 2f handicap at Lingfield today (2.45).

This six-year-old mare has won once and been placed twice in six starts over this course and distance. In the last of those successes back in April 2019 she landed a class 5 by 4 1/2 lengths off a mark of 71.

The Jean Genie went on to follow-up in the same grade at Brighton when partnered by Kingscote for the first time and beating Grapevine by 1/2 a length off 78.

She went on to be placed in her next four starts – in class 3 and 4 company – off marks of 81 and 82 and is now able to race off 71 again.

It makes her a big player off her last winning mark in this class 5 and The Jean Genie comes into this on the back of two solid efforts over course and distance off 1lb higher when third and a close up sixth of 12 last time out.

Kingscote also now gets the leg up for the first time since partnering her at Brighton and that suggests to me that connections mean business.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win The Jean Genie (7/1 bet365, Unibet – BOG)