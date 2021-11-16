Stamina Test May Yet Suit Newland Gelding

All eyes in the 1.22pm will be on Dr Richard Newland’s Jesuitique here as he takes a step up in trip after winning over two and a half miles at Sandown last time out.

The six-year-old certainly wasn’t stopping up the Sandown hill that day, and gets in here off bottom weight which can only aid his cause, while the handicapper has seen fit to put him up 5lb for his future races, so he is effectively well in here.

Jockey Cillin Leonard claims a valuable 5lb off his back and has ridden him to both successes since he arrived from France, and if he does stay the three miles or so here (the big question), he will take all the beating again today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt WIN Jesuitique 1.22pm Market Rasen 7/4 888Sport.com