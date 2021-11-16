Old Idea New Season

A long time ago when I was young I remember being told to keep a eye out for any horse who won a second bumper as it takes a pretty decent sort to carry a winner’s penalty in to battle and still come out on top.

Although I have never bothered to look at that in depth statistically, it does make me wonder just how good Socialist Agenda might be as the now five-year-old rattled off not two but three in a row in 2020, the last of them at Sedgefield when giving 17lb to the runner-up and at least 8lb to all his rivals.

Naturally, life is never quite that simple, and today is his hurdling debut (remembering we have no idea if he can jump a hurdle), and he hasn’t been seen since September last year. That has to be of some concern, but on a difficult day he looks worth backing regardless, and could well be a class above these rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Socialist Agenda 12.17pm Market Rasen Evens Skybet, William Hill