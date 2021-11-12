

22% of Aston Villa relegation bets have come since Dean Smith sacking, bookies reveal

22% OF ALL BETS ON ASTON VILLA to be relegated this season have come since Dean Smith was sacked, according to the bookies.

Villa are by far and away the most popular pick with punters in the relegation betting this week, so much so that over a fifth of all bets placed on the club going down since the start of the season have come in the last five days.

Steven Gerrard’s side are currently the seventh most likely side to go down as far as the odds are concerned (5/1), yet are hovering dangerously above the drop zone as things stand.

One bookmaker told The Sport, “Steven Gerrard should look away now, as it seems punters have little to no faith in his chances of success with Aston Villa – in fact, the latest betting figures suggest the West Midlands outfit may have been better off sticking with Smith.”



