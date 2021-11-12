Pipe Performer Picture Perfect

With one winner and two placed efforts from ten runners in the Greatwood Hurdle, trainer David Pipe seems to have a better idea than most about the type needed to win this valuable handicap and if he relies on Adagio, that is good enough for me.

Last season the four-year-old won three of his six starts over hurdles, coming home second in the other trio, including the Triumph Hurdle here at the Festival (behind Quilixios), and the Anniversary Hurdle at Aintree (behind Monmiral).

Wind surgery over the summer may well bring further improvement, but his overall form already entitles him to a huge say here even carrying top-weight, and he should put in a big run and hopefully a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Adagio 2.55pm Cheltenham 14/1 Bet365 and Bet Victor