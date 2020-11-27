Sully worth siding with at 13/2

Having scored impressively on seasonal reappearance, I think Sully D’oc AA looks worth siding with at 13/2 to defy a hike in the weights and follow-up in the 2m 4f handicap chase at Newbury today (2.25).

This six-year-old was a dual winner over hurdles when trained in France and shaped with plenty of promises over fences last season after being bought by JP McManus and sent to join Anthony Honeyball.

His best effort came at Cheltenham back in January when a 25 length sixth of 12 to Simply Betts in a competitive class 2 affair off a rating of 127.

The winner went on to follow-up in the Grade 3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival off 9lb higher, whilst the runner-up Imperial Aura went to to land the Listed 2m 4f North Trust Novices’ Handicap Chase at the same meeting off 143.

Imperial Aura landed a gamble and the second home Galvin, who was beaten 3 1/2 lengths, is unbeaten in four subsequent outings. Kim Bailey’s charge is also now rated 163 and favourite for the Ryanair after winning both his starts this season, a Listed contest and a Grade 2, in fine style.

That gave the form a solid look and Sully D’oc AA duly took advantage of a mark of 125 when jumping soundly and asserting after the last to score readily by 4 3/4 lengths in an eight-runner class 3 affair at Ascot last month.

I thought he won with toms in hand and was value for much more than the winning margin, so a 10lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him going in again in this more competitive class 2 affair.

Indeed, his revised rating of 135 is just 4lb higher than the mark he started life off over fences and Sully D’oc AA appeals as the type to go on progressing.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sully D’oc AA (13/2 bet365, Boylesports – BOG)