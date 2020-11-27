Neville’s Cross appeals at 13/2 in Newbury finale

Neville’s Cross shaped better than the bare result last time out in his hat-trick bid, so off an unchanged mark I think he looks worth a punt at 13/2 in the 3m handicap hurdle that brings things to a close on today’s card at Newbury (3.35).

Trained by Tom Lacey, this five-year-old has taken his form to a new level since going down the handicap route. After opening his account at Uttoxeter back in September when scoring comfortably by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark of 109 he followed up in facile fashion of 118 at Hereford when landing a class 3 by 20 lengths.

Neville’s Cross got put up to 130 for that bloodless success and was sent off a well-backed 100/30 favourite to a competitive 17-runner class 2 Pertemps qualifier at Cheltenham.

After making a mistake at the third, he got shuffled back six from home before rallying to make headway into midfield four from home.

He then responded to pressure and kept on to finish a 17 3/4 length sixth to Honest Vic. Given how the race panned out I thought he did as well as could be expected and the runner-up Locks Corner has since come out and scored easily over fences.

The fourth home Sirobbie has also ran well since to finish third at Uttoxeter, so that gives the form a decent look.

I think there is still more to come from Neville’s Cross and that he should be capable of winning off 130 for a yard in good form at present and on ground which suits.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Neville’s Cross (13/2 bet365 – BOG))