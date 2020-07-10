Sweet in the chances of Velvet in Summer Handicap Hurdle

In the Summer Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen today (2.05) Dino Velvet looks worth a punt following a promising run on seasonal reappearance over the obstacles.

This Alan King seven-year-old landed back-to-back class 3 contests over this course and distance and Stratford in good style at the start of last year before finishing an excellent seven length second of 14 to Verdana Blue in the class 2 Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr off a mark of 134 when staying on to be nearest at the finish.

Dino Velvet then ran very well in the valuable Grade 3 Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock when a six length sixth of 17 to Le Patriote off 135 where he raced at the rear before making headway three from home and kept on well to again be closest at the finish off 135.

He was also far from disgraced on the final start of the campaign when an 11 length sixth of 15 to Grapevine in a Listed affair here off 134.

The form of those races read very well in relation to this class 2 affair and Dino Velvet is able to race in it off 133.

That is just 4lb higher than when last successful and gives him a big shout at the weights on the pick of his form.

Dino Velvet also comes into this following a spin on the level and solid return to action over the obstacles at Southwell when staying on to finish a never nearer 1 1/4 length third to St Galen.

He should get a stronger pace to aim at in this and looks primed to run a huge race in the hands of Adrian Heskin.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dino Velvet (11/2 Betfred -BOG, paying 4 places)