Sweet on the chances of Coeur Serein at Warwick

Now stepped up in trip, Coeur Serein makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle on today’s card at Warwick (3.12).

This Jonjo O’Neill trained seven-year-old shaped with promise to make the frame in two starts at the beginning of last year.

In the first of those over 2m 4f at Newbury, Coeur Serein was held-up well off the pace before keeping on to be nearest at the finish when a 16 3/4 length third of 10 to Brinkley.

He finished just 1 3/4 lengths behind the runner-up Do You Job and that one went on to win his next two starts and finished runner-up to the smart My Drogo in a Grade 2 at Kelso last time out off an official rating of 136.

Coeur Serein then put in a similar effort over 2m 1f at Wetherby when a keeping on four length runner-up to the now 127-rated Global Flame.

He was then given a break and caught the eye on return to action on handicap debut over 2m 1f at Doncaster back in December when a tenderly handled never nearer fourth of 12 to Bushy Park off a mark of 114.

Coeur Serein is now able to race in this same grade class 4 affair off 1lb lower and his revised rating of 113 looks very exploitable – especially on his aforementioned runs at Newbury and Wetherby.

I also think he has been crying out for a step up in trip, so everything points to a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts each-way Coeur Serein (13/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 4 places)