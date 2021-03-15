Cheltenham Festival Tuesday Tips: Soaring Glory has a super chance in Supreme

In the 2m Grade 1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle that gets proceedings underway on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival (1.20), I think impressive last time out scorer Soaring Glory is the value play at 7/1.

This Jonjo O’Neill trained six-year-old won his first two starts in bumpers before finishing a fine second in a Listed affair at Ascot.

He then made a winning debut over the obstacles at Chepstow back in October where he travelled strongly and only had to be driven out after the last to beat Bravemansgame by 1/2 a length.

The front two pulled well clear of the third home and the runner-up is unbeaten in three subsequent starts and now rated 150 after impressively landing the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle by 10 lengths.

Soaring Glory also posted a solid effort on his penultimate outing in a Grade 2 at Ascot when a keeping on third to the My Drogo, a winner of another Grade 2 since, who is now also rated 150.

He then made a mockery of his opening handicap mark of 133 at Newbury last month when landing the ultra-competitive 23-runner Betfair Hurdle where he tanked along throughout before surging clear on the run-in to score easily by three lengths.

Soaring Glory won with tons in hand, is clearly going the right way, and in my opinion has form to his name which makes him a huge player in this.

O’Neill interestingly also now fits him with cheekpieces for the first time and has a good record when adopting such tactics.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Soaring Glory (7/1 BetVictor)