Sweet on the chances of Melgate Majeure

I think Melgate Majeure has plenty going for him and looks worth a punt in the 1m 2f handicap at Newcastle today (3.30).

This Mick Easterny trained four-year-old has won three of his four starts at the venue and 1-1 over course and distance.

He also nwo drops back down into class 6 company in which he has just under a 43 per cent strike rate having won three times and been placed once in seven starts.

Melgate Majeure is also able to race off just 2lb higher than whe last successful over course and distance last August when beatting Sulafaat by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 58.

He was rated 11lb higher than the runner-up that day and Sulafaat has since won twice and finishhed runner-up last time out off a rating of 62.

It gives the form a rock solid look in relation to this and suggests Melgate Majeure should be well up to winning off his current mark of 60.

The cheekpieces also now go on for the firsy time and James Sullivan is two form six on Melgate Majeure.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Melgate Majeure (13/2 BetVictor, Betfair, Paddy Power)