Jan Van Hoof has lots going for him at Newcastle

Having become well-treated Jan Van Hoof makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 2.25 at Newcastle today.

Trained by Michael Herrington, this nine-year-old was was successful in a class 5 contest over course and distance in February of last year when scoring by a short-head off a mark of 68.

He backed that up with two solid placed efforts in the same grade, again over course and distance, when third and second off 70 on both occasions.

Jan Van Hoof is now able to race off a reduced rating of just 63, so that gives mim major claims at the weights in this class 5 affair on the pick of his form.

He also comes into the race having shaped quite nicely following a break when keeping on to finish a never nearer four length seventh of 12 to Be Proud over course and distance last month having been poorly placed.

Jan Van Hoof looked ring rusty that day and is entitled to strip much fitter for that outing – his first in 174 days.

He also has a good record in the grade having won three times and been placed on fpur occasions in 12 starts and is a dual winner on the Tapeta surface.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Equidae (8/1 bet365 – BOG)