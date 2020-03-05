Sweet on the chances of Southeast Rose

Now dropped back down in class, Southeast Rose looks decent value at 7/1 in the 2.15 at Carlisle today.

This Martin Tidhunter trained seven-year-oldf mare showed a good attitude to open her account following a wind-operation when landing an eight-runner class 5 handicap in the mud at Newcastle two starts back.

After racing prominently throughout, she found plenty for pressure when strongly pressed after the last to hold off the hat-trick seeking Starplex by a head.

She had Calliope, to whom she was conceding 2ln, a further 5 1/2 lenngths back in third and that one went on to score next time up when beating Barnay by 3/4 of a length.

As Barnay was also giving that one 2lb that day, it suggests that Southfield Rose – who has to give Jennie Candlish’s charge 2lb here – has the beating of that rival on a line through Calliope.

It suggests that the selection is way overpriced in this in relation to that rival who didn’t look straightforward under pressure that day and is 6/4 favourite for this.

Although Southfield Rose than failed to shine last time out when a well-beaten sixth of nine at Newcastle, that was a class 4 and she will appeciate the return to class 5 company following a break.

So with underfoot conditions holding now fears, she looks capable of bouncing back and at the odds on offer had to be the selection in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Southeast Rose (7/1 bet365 – BOG)