Glenamoy Lad has plenty going for him at Newcastle

Glenamoy Lad returned to form when runner-up last time out, so off a pound lower looks to hold leading claims of going one better and landing the spoils in the 6.30 at Newcastle today.

This Michael Wigham trained five-year-old has won twice and been placed once in four starts over course and distance.

The last of those successes coming in October 2018 where he was ridden out by Joe Fanning to land a in a valuable class 2 optional claiming handicap by a short-head off a rating of 93.

That success earned Glenamoy Lad, who got up to 97, a trip to Meydan at the beginning of the year but he was never able to get competitive in three outings in Dubai.

He was then given a break and shaped quite nicely four starts back going down by only 3 3/4 lengths when sixth of 14 to Swindler in a class 2 at Ascot off 91.

Glenamoy Lad also caught the eye over course and distance back in December in a class 3 when held-up before finishing a never nearer 5 length ninth of 14 to Brushwork under tender handling when never placed to challenge off 89.

He the duly built on that last time out when a keeping on 1 3/4 length second of nine to Atholblair Boy in a class 4 pver course and distance off 87.

Glenamoy Lad is now able to race in this same grade affair off 86, which is 7lb below his last winning mark and his lowest rating since November 2017.

It gives him a huge shout from a handicapping perspective at a venue which clearly plays to his strengths and another plus is that Fanning is now back in the saddle.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Glenamoy Lad (4/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet, William Hill)